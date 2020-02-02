DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19, approximately 1,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.84.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?