Domo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 755 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,298% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Domo has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Domo by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Domo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

