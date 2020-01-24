DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Down 2.4%

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.51, approximately 3,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

