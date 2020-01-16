Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Donaldson also reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 565,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.07. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,569. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

