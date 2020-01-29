Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

DGICA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.27. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. Analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High