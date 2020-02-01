Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DGICA stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $402.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.27. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -58.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Donegal Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,825.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI