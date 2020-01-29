Donna Morris Sells 25,481 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $354.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.27 and a 52-week high of $355.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

