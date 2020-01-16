Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.80. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 284,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

