Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Plans $0.36 Dividend

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3612 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?