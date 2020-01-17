Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.15

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 6168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $732.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,940 shares of company stock worth $159,742. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

