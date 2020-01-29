Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.17

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 119717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $599.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?