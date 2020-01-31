DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.86

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $20.51. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 13,030 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

