Dough Conditioners Market to hit $4.5 billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global value is expected to cross USD 4.5 billion till 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing dough conditioners demand owing to its property of leaving agents and improvising bread texture will augment the market growth.

Dough conditioners are ingredients available as concentrates and dry mixes which improve dough processing as well as quality of baked products in high speed production environments. Dough conditioners function as processing aids in baking products and help overcome challenges associated with dough formulations. Dough conditioners are added to improve the poor wheat flour quality, improves gluten development, mechanical dough processing, and optimizes dough handling properties and ensures enhanced yield in significantly lesser time.

According to market analysis and trends, dough conditioners industry is promulgating since stringent regulatory mandates by U.S. FDA aims to promote maximum usage of clean labelled ingredients in bakery products. For instance, 21 CFR Part 184 and 172,182, 184 by FDA governs various aspects of food safety and allows the use of enzymes and emulsifiers at prescribed levels which is likely to boost dough conditioners market demand.

Some major findings of the dough conditioners market report include:

The opportunities for the market are increasing across the globe since its superior dough handling, gas formation and retention properties

Products market demand is accelerating among bakers as it simplifies the production, reduced baking time and achieving good quality of product

Stringent regulations for the utilization of clean label ingredients in processing of bakery and confectionery products, will support the demand for dough conditioners

Some of the key market players in dough conditioners industry are Calpro Foods, Pvt. Ltd., Watson Inc., Puratos Group, Caldic B.V, Lesaffre, Lallemand Inc., and Corbion

Product innovation, production capacity expansion and mergers are few of the strategies implemented by the market leaders in the industry analysis

According to market trends, amylases as dough conditioner enzymes are widely preferred in commercial baking industry as it intensifies chemical reaction in flour and produce sugar and certain syrup types. Enzymes market size is increasing due to its use as dough conditioning solutions since it enhances the crumb structure, provides pleasing aesthetic appearance and strengthening to bread, and softens the gluten structure during biscuits production. Proteases and lipases also make production quicker as they degrade some part of gluten and improve extensibility of the dough, thereby spurring dough conditioners industry.

Growth in the European bread and bakery products market size along with supportive governmental initiatives to increase production and exports of bread improves will support dough conditioners market growth. In certain European countries, bread and baked products are consumed as staple food and constitute 80% market share in overall food diet. Consumers in European market demand nutritious, instant food products which help them to reduce their calorie and sugar intake, without compromising with taste and flavor. Additionally, hectic lifestyles, changing attitude accompanied by growing trend of spontaneous snacking over routine meals drives the demand for convenience food among European population.

According to industry report, market players are implementing various strategies including acquisitions & mergers, joint ventures, and new product launch to enhance their profits, market shares and tap broader customer base for the company. Apart from this, bakery industry is witnessing shift from artisanal or industrial bakery production to modern retailing. Further increased manufacturing of dough conditioners for bakery food products will provide lucrative opportunities for the market throughout the foreseeable period.

