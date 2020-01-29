Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Imax stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth $9,094,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the third quarter worth $7,567,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Imax by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Imax by 316.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 189,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

