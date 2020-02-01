Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 772,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: volatile stocks