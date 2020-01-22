Douglas Valenti Sells 2,400 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $751.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 63.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds