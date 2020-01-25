DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $9.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,710,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

