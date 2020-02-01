Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,362. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,114 shares of company stock worth $1,343,756. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com