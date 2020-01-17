Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

