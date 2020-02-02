Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of DOV opened at $113.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,114 shares of company stock worth $1,343,756. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?