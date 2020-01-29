Dow Famulak Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) Stock

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) insider Dow Famulak acquired 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,879.51).

Shares of MYSL opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mysale Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.32 ($0.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.57.

About Mysale Group

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

