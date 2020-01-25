Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.45

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$6.45 ($4.57) and last traded at A$6.96 ($4.93), with a volume of 5242590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.75 ($6.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24.

About Downer EDI (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

