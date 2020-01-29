DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DPEU traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55.80 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 246,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.14. DP Eurasia has a 1 year low of GBX 46.90 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.40 ($1.73).

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

