DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Insider Acquires $739,947.04 in Stock

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) insider Ault & Company, Inc. bought 660,667 shares of DPW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $739,947.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 666,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ault & Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Ault & Company, Inc. bought 1,482 shares of DPW stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259.70.

On Friday, November 22nd, Ault & Company, Inc. bought 518 shares of DPW stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $409.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $1.45 on Friday. DPW Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported ($3.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.02% of DPW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

