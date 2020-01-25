Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Cash Flow