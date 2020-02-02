Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €46.86 ($54.49).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €52.60 ($61.16) on Friday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €59.40 ($69.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million and a P/E ratio of 36.38.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

