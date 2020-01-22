Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €43.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €46.86 ($54.49).

ETR DRW3 opened at €51.45 ($59.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €59.40 ($69.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $391.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €54.85 and its 200 day moving average is €50.23.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

