Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €46.86 ($54.49).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €51.25 ($59.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.23. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a fifty-two week high of €59.40 ($69.07).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

