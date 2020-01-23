Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €46.86 ($54.49).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €50.90 ($59.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.84 million and a P/E ratio of 35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.22. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €59.40 ($69.07).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

