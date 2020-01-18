Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.14 ($54.82).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRW3 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

DRW3 stock traded down €5.80 ($6.74) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €50.00 ($58.14). 91,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1-year high of €59.40 ($69.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.32. The company has a market cap of $380.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

