Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LYL opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

In other news, insider (Laurie) Marshall Lawrence sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,498,000.00.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

