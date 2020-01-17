Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $289.14

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $289.14 and traded as high as $293.62. Drax Group shares last traded at $289.40, with a volume of 999,307 shares.

DRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 338.63 ($4.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 303.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 289.10.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

