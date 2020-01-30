Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$14.25 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 22594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

