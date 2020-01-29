Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$33.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst traded as high as C$32.82 and last traded at C$32.81, with a volume of 22747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.92.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$353,179.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,778,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,809,791.64. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$902,400.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,297,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,551,648.49. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 833,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,311,753.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?