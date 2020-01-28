Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.92.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$32.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.59 per share, with a total value of C$902,400.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,297,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,551,648.49. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 71,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,104,645.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,850,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,572,944.85. Insiders have acquired 833,464 shares of company stock worth $25,311,753 in the last quarter.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

