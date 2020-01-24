DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.65

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as low as $11.63. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 12,431 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of DREAM Unlimited from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. DREAM Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio