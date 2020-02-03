Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 93,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,967. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Featured Story: Bond