Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

DRQ traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 312,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

In related news, VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $35,716.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,774 shares in the company, valued at $513,464.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,984.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,145. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 509.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

