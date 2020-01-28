Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,984.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,981 shares of company stock worth $2,229,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $113,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $288,000.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 312,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

