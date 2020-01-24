Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan Sells 2,000 Shares

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $56,610.00.

DBX stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,378 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,700,000 after purchasing an additional 572,993 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Nomura increased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?