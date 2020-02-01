Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $27.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,833 shares of company stock valued at $829,285. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,334.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 905,807 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.02. 5,332,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,971. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

