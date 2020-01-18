Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DCAR opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Dropcar has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative return on equity of 236.23% and a negative net margin of 224.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

Dropcar Company Profile

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

