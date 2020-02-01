Drum Income Plus REIT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Drum Income Plus REIT stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.02) on Friday. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

About Drum Income Plus REIT

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

