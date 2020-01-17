DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DSP Group by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

DSPG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 6,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.47. DSP Group has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.62 million, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

