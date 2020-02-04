DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. DSP Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of -237.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Cowen increased their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

