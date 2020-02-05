DSP Group’s (DSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in DSP Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

