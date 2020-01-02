DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE): Sizing up the Quant Data & Valuation

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has a Q.i. Value of 50.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify stocks that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the number, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is 0.062817.

The Earnings to Price yield of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is 0.043730. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for DTE Energy Company NYSE:DTE is 0.039450. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for DTE Energy Company is 0.035404.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is -0.000604.

Currently, DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s ROIC is0.050394. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.059497 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 11.141453. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a company is at turning capital into profits. ROIC may be a good measure to view when examining whether or not a company is able to invest wisely. ROIC may also be an important metric for the value investor who is trying to determine the company’s moat. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has a current Value Composite Score of 37. Using a scale from 0 to 100, a lower score would represent an undervalued company and a higher score would indicate an expensive or overvalued company. This ranking was developed by James O’Shaughnessy using six different valuation ratios including price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings, and shareholder yield.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for DTE Energy Company NYSE:DTE is 2.322968. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is 9.845574. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is 22.867722. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is 41. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is 37.