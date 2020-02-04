DTE Energy (DTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DTE opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $134.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

