DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.10.

DTE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,247. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

