DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.44

Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.44 and last traded at $133.56, with a volume of 24645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.83.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

